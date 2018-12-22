Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The shortest day of the year has given us some fine content, as Friday was the release day for Bird Box on Netflix. The movie has a star-studded cast — Sandra Bullock, Trevante Rhodes, Sarah Paulson, and John Malkovich all star. And if you’re done with your holiday shopping, this weekend is a great time to watch a critically hyped film Netflix is very excited to debut.

Here’s a description of the movie from Academy Award winner Susanne Bier:

Facing the unknown, Malorie finds love, hope and a new beginning only for it to unravel. Now she must flee with her two children down a treacherous river to the one place left that may offer sanctuary. But to survive, they’ll have to undertake the perilous two-day journey blindfolded.

It sounds like A Lot is going on.

But not everyone has time for Bird Box just yet, and even fewer people were lingering at midnight early Friday morning when the movie went live on the streaming service. For those that did see it, though, they got to tease everyone else by presenting on Twitter a series of photos with the phrase “bird box spoilers without context.”