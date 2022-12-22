For a movie filled with drug-filled orgies, there’s sure been a lot of talk about the tame-by-comparison smooches in Babylon. Margot Robbie improvised a kissing scene between her character and Brad Pitt’s in director Damien Chazelle’s old-school Hollywood spectacle (“When else am I gonna get the chance to kiss Brad Pitt? I’m just gonna go for it”), which resulted in a mini-scandal. Li Jun Li also locked lips with Robbie, but she makes it clear that it’s not as “sexy” as it sounds.

Li called Robbie “lovely” but the kiss itself, which comes after Robbie’s character is bitten on the neck by a venomous snake, was “challenging” and “really messy.” She told People, “She had this prosthetic piece on her neck that was filled with honey. And because we’re in the desert, there was a lot of sand and dust in the air. And of course, with her fighting the snake and struggling with a snake, once I get to her, it’s already covered in sand.”

That mixture of honey and sand (which sounds like the name of every day spa) “is not exactly the most sexy,” Li added. At least no fake blood was involved.

