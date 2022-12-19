Babylon is the most “wild” movie that Margot Robbie has been a part of (yes, even more than The Wolf of Wall Street), full of orgies, drugs, and snake fights. But it’s a simple kiss between the actress and co-star Brad Pitt that they kept getting asked about.

Earlier this month, Robbie told E! News that she improvised a kissing scene between her character, Nellie, and Pitt’s character, Jack, in Babylon. “I thought, ‘When else am I gonna get the chance to kiss Brad Pitt? I’m just gonna go for it,'” she recalled. “I said, ‘[Director Damien Chazelle], I think Nellie would just go up and kiss Jack. And Damien was like, ‘Well, she could… wait, hold on. You just wanna kiss Brad Pitt.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, so sue me. This opportunity might never come up again.'” The unscripted kiss made some people mad, which Robbie addressed at the movie’s premiere:

The kiss ultimately got the OK from the film’s director, Damien Chazelle, and it passed the test for Pitt too, who told ET that there’s always room for “character interpretation.” “We all established our boundaries before making this movie,” Robbie assured, “because it’s a movie that really pushes boundaries in a lot of ways… We’re all good,” she added.

The smooch came up again during a joint interview with Robbie and Pitt on The Project. ““No [it wasn’t in the script]. I had asked for it, if we could write that in,” Pitt said while laughing. “I didn’t know when I was ever going to get a chance to do this again.” Robbie added, “I might add too that Nellie kisses probably 15 people in this movie.”

You can watch that interview below.

We, as a society, are fascinated by hot people kissing. See: The White Lotus.

