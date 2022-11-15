Paramount premiered Damien Chazelle‘s massive new 188 minute film, Babylon, on Monday night, and so far the reactions have been mostly positive. The heady period project stars Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt as it explores the wild excess of 1920s Hollywood, which is apparently a lot like modern day Hollywood depictions because everyone’s doing tons of coke.

If there’s one word that comes up in almost every reaction, it’s cocaine. We’re not even joking. Just take a look at what the critics are saying below:

“Babylon is an ambitious mess of a film,” Scott Menzel wrote. “I don’t even know where to begin with this one but the tone is all over the place. Margot Robbie tries but the script fails her. A love letter to cinema that made me hate cinema.”

“#Babylon feels like if someone read Damien Chazelle the story of Sodom and Gomorrah and then he said, ‘hold my beer!'” Clayton Davis tweeted. “High octane, cocaine-inducing trip. First half is great. Likely the internet’s new favorite movie of all-time. Margot Robbie and Justin Hurwitz are your stars.”

#Babylon feels like if someone read Damien Chazelle the story of Sodom and Gomorrah and then he said, "hold my beer!"

“BABYLON: Truly monstrous in its thudding insistence on shoving the viewer’s face in the muck and claiming it’s something novel or moving,” Ryan Swen wrote. “Chazelle might be the most confident director in Hollywood today, of course he’s also got some of the worst instincts out there.”

“A coked-up Margot Robbie projectile vomiting all over the face of a stuffy old man in a tux pretty much sums up the chaotic energy and glorious messiness of BABYLON,” Kevin Polowy tweeted. “Truly the strangest, most debaucherous love letter to Hollywood ever.”

You can see more Babylon reactions below:

Here’s the official synopsis:

From Damien Chazelle, Babylon is an original epic set in 1920s Los Angeles led by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva, with an ensemble cast including Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li and Jean Smart. A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood.

Babylon opens in theaters on December 23.