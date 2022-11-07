Babylon has all the makings of a Best Picture nominee. It’s a period piece about Hollywood from an Oscar-winning director starring two A-listers in Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. The last time they worked together, in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Pitt won his first Oscar — could Robbie be next? One of her Babylon co-stars thinks so.

Eric Roberts predicted that Robbie, who plays Nellie LaRoy, an actress loosely based on the stars of yesteryear like Clara Bow, Jeanne Eagels, and Joan Crawford, is “going to win an Academy Award” for Damien Chazelle’s Babylon. “She gives the most incredible performance in Babylon that I have ever seen,” he told the Hollywood Reporter

The Righteous Gemstones actor compared Robbie to Elizabeth Taylor and Sandy Dennis in 1966’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, which was nominated for 13 Oscars and won five. “[They] gave perfect performances, and it’s on that level,” he continued. “She blew me away. I couldn’t believe how brilliant every minute of every day she was.

If there’s two things Eric Roberts knows, it’s that: “yes” is the right answer when you’re offered a role, any role, even if it’s promoting erectile dysfunction products; and that Margot Robbie deserves an Oscar. Babylon comes out on December 23.

