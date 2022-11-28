If all you wanted for Christmas was a “dizzying amount of debauchery,” good news! Babylon stars Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt in a “tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess” that “traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood,” according to the plot synopsis.

You can watch the new trailer — set to David Bowie’s “Fame” and featuring Robbie icing her nipples, Pitt falling into a pool, and Tobey Maguire looking like a ghoul — above.

Babylon is the first film from Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, Whiplash) since 2018’s exquisite First Man, and an even wilder time than the famously depraved The Wolf of Wall Street. “I remember being on set for [The Wolf of Wall Street] and thinking, ‘I’ll never be in a film as crazy as this ever again.’ And then I made Babylon,” Robbie told Empire. “One of the most disturbing, chaotic scenes I’ve ever witnessed is in this film, and it involves a fight with a snake. I won’t tell you who wins or loses that fight, but trust me, it’s insane.”

Babylon, which also stars Diego Calva, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, and Jean Smart, opens on December 23.