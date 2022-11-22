The Wolf of Wall Street is a famously debauched movie. The “What Parents Need to Know” section for the Martin Scorsese-directed film on Common Sense Media includes the words: “graphic sex,” “Quaaludes,” “bloody face-bashing scene,” and the “f-word [is] uttered nearly constantly, as well as almost every other vulgar word in the book.”

It’s a good time.

But Margot Robbie, who played the “hottest blonde ever” in The Wolf of Wall Street, promises that her next movie will be even more wild. “I remember being on set for [The Wolf of Wall Street] and thinking, ‘I’ll never be in a film as crazy as this ever again.’ And then I made Babylon,” she told Empire. “There’s a dizzying amount of debauchery. One of the most disturbing, chaotic scenes I’ve ever witnessed is in this film, and it involves a fight with a snake. I won’t tell you who wins or loses that fight, but trust me, it’s insane.”

I’ll never forget seeing The Wolf of Wall Street in the theater, and during the scene where Robbie appears in a doorway naked, a man seated a few rows behind me yelled to no one and everyone, “Oh my god.” I bet that guy will watch Babylon on opening weekend.

Babylon opens on December 23.

(Via Empire)