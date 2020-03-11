In the grand tradition of Bad movies (not bad movies, but Bad movies, like Bad Teacher, Bad Santa, and the Bad Boys trilogy) comes Bad Trip, the first hidden-camera narrative film released in theaters since… you guessed it, Bad Grandpa.

Bad Trip follows friends Eric Andre and Lil Rel Howery “on a cross-country road trip full of pranks, pulling its real-life audience into the action,” according to the official plot synopsis. It’s basically Jackass (Jackass: The Movie director Jeff Tremaine is listed as a producer) meets The Eric Andre Show, the bonkers Adult Swim series with Andre and Hannibal Buress that gave us “Bird Up!” and the ever-useful “let me in” meme.

Howery “almost quit” Bad Trip after the first day of shooting, because “those are real reactions from people and you don’t know how they’re going to react to things. It’s fun and it’s also frightening.” What was the day-one prank that nearly led the Get Out star to bolt? Was it Andre sticking his head into a blender, painting the wall with (fake) blood? Or when Tiffany Haddish (fake) escapes from jail and threatens to murder anyone who snitches on her? Or maybe Andre getting, uh, The Revenant‘d by a (fake) gorilla?

We’ll find out on April 24 when Bad Trip comes out.