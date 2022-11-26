If you felt the forthcoming R-rated horror film Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Money ruined your Disney-bred childhood, then brace yourself for more. As per Dread Central (as caught by Entertainment Weekly), the same producer has another House of Mouse classic character on the chopping block: Bambi, the nice deer who’s simply trying to get over the murder of his poor mother by heartless human hunters.

The film, which begins production in January, is called Bambi: The Reckoning, and it takes a macabre twist on both the 1942 Disney classic as well as Bambi, a Life in the Woods, the Felix Salten book that started it all. As the title suggests, the plot finds an adult Bambi out for revenge upon the hunters who offed his mom (and subsequently traumatized every generation that’s watched it as children).

How far will this new version go in destroying an iconic fictitious woodland critter? Director Scott Jeffrey promises an “incredibly dark retelling” of the classic story, describing their take on Bambi as a “vicious killing machine” and warning people, “Prepare for Bambi on rabies!”

Winnie the Pooh and Bambi aren’t the only classic children’s characters getting bloody new twists. This holiday seasons, the Grinch is also getting The Mean One, a horror parody courtesy starring David Howard Thornton, star of the freak sleeper hit Terrifier 2. RIP you childhood.

