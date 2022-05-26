Winnie The Pooh was freed from being stuck in the Disney vault when the original story entered the public domain earlier this year. Though Mickey Mouse & Co. has the rights to the Winnie we all know and love, the character and concept are fair game, which is what made director Rhys Waterfield create the ultimate campy horror movie based on the beloved cartoon character.

Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey wrapped earlier this month (after just 10 days of filming) and of course, once the first images reached the internet, people were aghast. But they are also…kind of on board with the idea?

Fuck em up Pooh Bear I guess idk https://t.co/h5nKehzLpu — Dead Meat (@deadmeatjames) May 26, 2022

In an interview with Variety, Waterfield insisted that they were very careful when it came to copyright infringement, and they hope the movie will be released soon. “Because of all the press and stuff, we’re just going to start expediting the edit and getting it through post-production as fast as we can,” Waterfield said. “But also, making sure it’s still good. It’s gonna be a high priority.” How could it possibly be bad?

Waterfield says that they leaned into the obviously absurd concept. “When you try and do a film like this, and it’s a really wacky concept, it’s very easy to go down a route where nothing is scary and it’s just really ridiculous and really, like, stupid. And we wanted to go between the two.” Everything about this sounds wonderful so far.

The plot follows Pooh and Piglet as they go on a rampage after being abandoned by their beloved owner, Christopher Robin. “Because they’ve had to fend for themselves so much, they’ve essentially become feral,” Waterfield continued. “So they’ve gone back to their animal roots. They’re no longer tame: they’re like a vicious bear and pig who want to go around and try and find prey.” Viewers will have to wait and see if Tigger shows up.

Though the movie doesn’t have a release date, there will likely be some sort of pushback from Disney. Or they will ignore it, and the world will be blessed with another Escape From Tomorrow situation. Either way, at least Pooh is wearing pants!