Every Day You Watch The New ‘Barbie’ Trailer Will Be The Best Day Ever

Barbie Week (status pending) continues with the full-length trailer for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. “To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis,” the description reads. “Or you’re a Ken.” Don’t forget Allan!

You can watch the trailer above.

I, like a lot of people, had my doubts about a Barbie movie when it was first announced. But I am now fully won over. Was it when Gerwig and Noah Baumbach were attached to write the script? Was it Robbie and Gosling singing “Closer to Fine” by Indigo Girls? Was it Barbie, after asking her fellow Barbies if they’ve ever thought about dying, and Ken’s matching mugshots? Was it the meta narrative that’s reminiscent of the excellent Brady Bunch movies from the 1990s? The answer to all is: yes. “Yes” is also my answer if someone asks me to see Barbie on opening night.

Barbie, which also stars Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Issa Rae, Helen Mirren, Hari Nef, Dua Lipa, and Michael Cera, among many, many others, comes out on July 21st, the same day as the soundtrack.