The much-hyped Barbie movie is getting closer and closer, and as it does, we’re learning more about the film’s music. A Dua Lipa song for the soundtrack, “Dance The Night,” will be here in a matter of hours. Now, we know who else will be involved with the soundtrack.

As Rolling Stone revealed today, the project will feature Ava Max, Charli XCX, Dominic Fike, Dua Lipa, Fifty Fifty, Gayle, Haim, Ice Spice, Kali, Karol G, Khalid, The Kid Laroi, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, PinkPantheress, Ryan Gosling, and Tame Impala. That’s not even everybody, as more artists are set to be announced ahead of the project’s release. Mark Ronson is the album’s executive producer.

Gosling on the soundtrack may seem like a surprise to some, but it shouldn’t: Aside from all the singing he did in La La Land, his band Dead Man’s Bones put out a self-titled album in 2009 (and Cat Power covered one of their songs in 2021).

Beyond that, Minaj’s presence is also notable, since she’s long adopted a Barbie persona. Ava Max, meanwhile, previously sampled Aqua’s classic “Barbie Girl” on her own 2017 track, “Not Your Barbie Girl.”

The album is set for release on July 21, the same day the movie premieres.

