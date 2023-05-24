In Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, Margot Robbie plays Barbie. Kate McKinnon also plays Barbie (technically Weird Barbie), as does Issa Rae (President Barbie), Hari Nef (Doctor Barbie), Alexandra Shipp (Writer Barbie), Emma Mackey (Physicist Barbie), Sharon Rooney (Lawyer Barbie), Dua Lipa (Mermaid Barbie), Nicola Coughlan (Diplomat Barbie), Ana Cruz Kayne (Judge Barbie), Ritu Arya (Journalist Barbie), and so on. That’s a lot of Barbies (and Kens), but there’s one thing that connects them, besides that they’re all named Barbie: they have Barbie Energy, as Robbie put it to Vogue.

“Gal Gadot is Barbie energy,” she explained. “Because Gal Gadot is so impossibly beautiful, but you don’t hate her for being that beautiful, because she’s so genuinely sincere, and she’s so enthusiastically kind, that it’s almost dorky. It’s like right before being a dork.”

Robbie also revealed the podcast that helped her play Barbie.

“I was like, Greta, I need to go on this whole character journey. And Greta was like, Oh, I have a really good podcast for you.” Gerwig sent Robbie an episode of This American Life, about a woman who doesn’t introspect. “You know how you have a voice in your head all the time?” Robbie says. “This woman, she doesn’t have that voice in her head.”

If Robbie doesn’t win an Oscar for Barbie, it’s because Gerwig should have sent her an episode of Doughboys instead.

The voice in my head is telling me Barbie comes out on July 21st. Also that I need to pick up a prescription at CVS, but mostly the Barbie thing.

(Via Vogue)