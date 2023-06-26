A lot of movies and shows these days are filmed in green screen warehouses or in immersive volumes, so it’s a big deal when a production builds an actual set. And there is no more eye-catching set at the movies this summer than Barbie’s mega-pink house. The manse is so pink it allegedly caused a pink paint shortage. Unreal as it may be, someone spotted a house that looks an awful lot like it.

Spotted this thing from 10 miles away flying over #Malibu today. Is that a…. real life #Barbie Malibu House?? Seems to be. Pink everything… a water slide… floating "KEN" letters. Publicity stunt? Huge Barbie fans? Filming location #BarbieMovie ? Who knows. @kcalnews pic.twitter.com/6x9gEcFoVf — John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) June 26, 2023

As per Deadline, CBS Los Angeles helicopter cameraperson John Schreiber shared a video he took while flying over Malibu showing a large home decked out in eye-popping pink tones. “Is that a…real life #Barbie Malibu House?? Seems to be,” he wrote. “Pink everything… a water slide… floating “KEN” letters. Publicity stunt? Huge Barbie fans?” Schreiber wondered if it wasn’t the real filming location.

The real answer, it turns out, is the first one. The pink-decked property is being offered on Airbnb for two nights, starting on July 21, the Barbie film’s opening day. (Booking starts on Monday, July 17.) Other features include an outdoor disco dance floor and some gorgeous balcony views of the ocean. The listing can be found here.

It’s not the first time the property has been offered up for Barbie-related reaosns. Back in 2019, the home was done up in relatively moderate amounts of pink and listed on Airbnb for the Barbie brand’s 60th anniversary. It was even cheap: a mere $60 a night.

Barbie opens in theaters on July 21.

(Via Deadline)