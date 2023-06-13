The Barbies from Barbie dropped by The Kelly Clarkson Show this week for a Barbie-themed episode. Will you stop saying Barbie so much? (No.)

In addition to discussing the infamous cast sleepover, the one in which a not-invited Ryan Gosling sent a Scottish man in a kilt to recite the Braveheart speech, stars Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, America Ferrera, and Kate McKinnon talked about their personal connections to the pop culture icon.

When she was a kid growing up in Australia, Robbie received a Barbie Dreamhouse for Christmas. It meant so much to the actress that she requested — nay, demanded — that Greta Gerwig include it in the movie.

“I’ll follow your vision. Whatever you want this Barbie movie to be, let’s do that. Except I just have one favor,” she recalled telling the director. “Please, please, please can we have a Dreamhouse where she has a slide that goes from her bedroom down to her pool, because that is my goal in life.”

Robbie asked for a very pink Barbie Dreamhouse; Gosling wanted underwear with Ken’s name on it. Both wishes came true.

Barbie comes out on July 21st. Good luck, Oppenheimer.