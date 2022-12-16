Everyone loves the Barbie teaser trailer, even Stanley Kubrick.

I mean, sure, he’s been dead for 23 years, but the man faked the Moon landing — surely he can fake his own death, too, and tweet about Barbie. “They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery! Even Barbie is a Kubrick fan…” @StanleyKubrick tweeted, following the release of the 2001: A Space Odyssey-parodying teaser for director Greta Gerwig’s follow-up to Little Women. Weird! But also sweet.

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery! Even Barbie is a Kubrick fan… https://t.co/BHUKx9c4Si — Stanley Kubrick (@StanleyKubrick) December 16, 2022

What else does Stanley Kubrick tweet about? Mostly quizzes, clips and photos from his own movies (’tis the season to watch Eyes Wide Shut), and whatever is happening here.

Happy World food day! pic.twitter.com/grbMIxsCWW — Stanley Kubrick (@StanleyKubrick) October 16, 2022

As for Barbie, Gerwig still hasn’t revealed what the plot is about, but star Margot Robbie said it will surprise people (although probably not as surprising as the ghost of Stanley Kubrick tweeting about the doll movie where Ryan Gosling plays Ken).

“We like the things that feel a little left of center,” she told the Hollywood Reporter. “Something like Barbie where the IP, the name itself, people immediately have an idea of, ‘Oh, Margot is playing Barbie, I know what that is,’ but our goal is to be like, ‘Whatever you’re thinking, we’re going to give you something totally different — the thing you didn’t know you wanted.'” Barbie comes out on July 21, 2023.