One of the biggest pops from the audience during my opening night screening of Avatar: The Way of Water had nothing to do with Pandora. Instead, it happened before the movie even began: when the words “directed by Greta Gerwig,” all written in pink, appeared on screen. Folks, our first look at Barbie, the most important movie of 2023, is here, and it looks… unexpected.

There’s little footage from the film itself, outside of a few quick shots of Margot Robbie’s Barbie (working her magic) and Ryan Gosling’s beach blonde Ken, as well as Issa Rae and Simu Liu. Instead, the teaser is a parody of 2001: A Space Odyssey, with a little girl destroying her dolls in favor of Barbie, played by a giant Margot Robbie (this better not awaken anything in me). There’s also a dash of Jacques Demy, the director of French musicals The Young Girls of Rochefort and The Umbrellas of Cherbourg, in there.

“It was something that was exciting because it was terrifying,” Gerwig said about working on Barbie. “It felt like vertigo, starting to write it, like: ‘Where do you even begin, and what would be the story?’ And I think it was that feeling I had was knowing that it would be really interesting terror.” She was worried it would be a “career-ender,” but that’s why she wanted to do it. “Then you’re like,” the Oscar-nominated writer of Lady Bird and Little Women added, “I should probably do it.” And thank god (is there a god in the Barbie universe? Or is Barbie god? I hope this is answered in the movie) she did.

Barbie, which also stars Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, and Michael Cera, opens on July 21, 2023, the same day as Oppenheimer.