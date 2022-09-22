Alejandro González Iñárritu’s last two movies, Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) and The Revenant, were both nominated for Best Picture, with the former winning. The filmmaker also won Best Director both times, among other accomplishments (getting Leo his first Oscar). Iñárritu will try to make it three in a row with his next lengthily-titled feature, BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths.

The Netflix film is described as an “epic, visually stunning, and immersive experience,” although the reviews out of the Venice International Film Festival, where it premiered, might disagree. One thing’s for sure, though: BARDO will look stunning (and with a song from the Beatles in the trailer, the budget is probably stunning, too.)

BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths is set against the intimate and moving journey of Silverio, a renowned Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker living in Los Angeles, who, after being named the recipient of a prestigious international award, is compelled to return to his native country, unaware that this simple trip will push him to an existential limit. The folly of his memories and fears have decided to pierce through the present, filling his everyday life with a sense of bewilderment and wonder. With both emotion and abundant laughter, Silverio grapples with universal yet intimate questions about identity, success, mortality, the history of Mexico and the deeply emotional familial bonds he shares with his wife and children. Indeed, what it means to be human in these very peculiar times.

BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths comes to select theaters in November before being released on Netflix on December 16.