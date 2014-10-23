Review: Birdman. Birdman Forever. Believe The Hype. Birdman.

Black Swan Meets Louie in the Film of the Year
Birdman (or The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance) combines a story so good it needs no trickery with a visual gimmick so well-executed we’d be talking about it even if the story sucked. I’ll give you a hint: it’s all one shot. Or at least, the cuts are seamless enough that the whole film feels like one long tracking shot, following a washed-up superhero actor (Keaton) as he tries to transition from the quick cuts of film to the extended acting exercise of theater (all designed by cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki, who also gave us the 14-minute opener in Gravity). In an age of Cleatus the Football Robot and the Tupac hologram, where your average CNN segment requires more tech than the first three Star Wars movies, making the construction invisible is ironically one of the few things that can still make people say, “How did they do that?!?” anymore. Birdman will have you searching for the seams, while the narrative constantly drags your eyes back to what it wants you to see like a sleight of hand.
The beauty of Birdman‘s construction is that it’s not just a clever trick. The story is all about artifice and public persona and seeing what you want to see, the seamless tracking shot the perfect device for depicting a zeitgeist defined by never quite knowing where depiction ends and real life begins. It’s a riff on the idea of public identity set in a time when even your shut-in aunt has a kind of virtual “stage persona.” “Where are the seams?” isn’t just a trick, it’s the point. And dammit, I was trying to get through this whole review without using “zeitgeist.” I’m sorry.
But that’s what Birdman is, a film that attempts comment on blogs and Vines and tweets and Amanda Bynes and manages to do it without turning into a fifth grade book report about social media or a Sorkin-esque paean to every angry old white guy who hates hipsters — with their apps and their smart phones and their overpriced brunch restaurants that only serve toast. GRR! DOESN’T ANYONE WRITE LETTERS ANYMORE?!
It’s a pleasure to watch because it’s more about taking what culture offers and using them as playthings than it is about self-flagellating or exposing the shallowness of media. More like Extras or Curb Your Enthusiasm than The Social Network or Men, Women, and Children. A meta-textual, play-about-a-play riff on Raymond Carver’s What We Talk About When We Talk About Love (the story Michael Keaton’s character, Riggan Thomson, is trying to adapt for the stage), Birdman is funny enough to enjoy without understanding the allusions (though they’re certainly added value for future viewings).
It’s clever and artfully constructed, sure, but even better, Birdman is just really goddamned funny. In addition to the Black Swan trick of playing Michael Keaton against his ambiguously imaginary alter ego, it steals from the Louie playbook of constantly playing the mundane against this kind of comedic magical realism or visual hyperbole. Did you ever see that Louie opening where some garbage men are outside Louie’s apartment making a racket, and then the next thing you know, they’re actually inside his bedroom smashing up all his furniture? It’s like that. The mundane is constantly transforming into the absurd and back again, like a climax in which Keaton’s Thomson gets a robe caught in a locked door and ends up running through Time Square in his underwear, people filming him all the while, one yelling “you look so old in person!”
The Carver story, incidentally, consists largely of an argument about whether it’s love when a partner can love you so much he tries to kill you. You’re free to meditate as long as you want on how that dovetails with the idea of fame (“You always confused love with admiration,” Thomson’s ex tells him), but Birdman’s meditative riffs almost always land back in a grounded place, and with a punchline.
“Why don’t I have any self respect?” Naomi Watts’ character asks during a crying jag. “You’re an actress, honey,” says her co-star, played by Andrea Riseborough.
I expected art, and meditations on identity. I did not expect the 21 Grams guy to turn in such a crowd-pleaser. I guess we’ll call that the unexpected virtue of ignorance.
Like Inside Llewyn Davis before it, Birdman depicts the struggle of creating great art as an inherent paradox of having ideas important enough to want to share while constantly having to step outside of yourself to ask, “Why should anyone give a shit?” The struggle of trying to make narcissism and self-awareness coexist. And whereas Inside Llewyn Davis was set in in the 1960s and the artist represented by one embittered folk singer, Birdman is set in 2014 and “artist” includes anyone with a Twitter account. At one point, Emma Stone’s character is drawing dashes on a long roll of toilet paper, where the roll is supposed to represent the age of the universe and one square the entirety of human existence. Riggan absent-mindedly wipes his nose on the human square. Ba-doomp chssssh.
Michael Keaton will probably soak up a lot of the awards attention this fall, because if there’s one thing the Academy loves, it’s patting themselves on the back for bravely recognizing an old workhorse (even though they’re the ones who create sentimental favorites by ignoring them for all those years in the first place), it’s Edward Norton who steals this entire movie†. It’s always funny to me when a good actor has to believably portray a character who’s a bad actor, like Amy Adams does in American Hustle, or Naomi Watts does in Birdman. But Edward Norton’s job is arguably even harder, playing an actor in a play who’s so good he leaves the other characters speechless. It’s many jobs in one — Norton has to play the self-doubting loner, the pretentious, unstable prick he wears as a mask, and the genius he becomes onstage. He crushes them all.
So, write your “Is Michael Keaton Birdman?” thinkpiece if you must, but it’s kind of like asking what’s in the suitcase in Pulp Fiction. The slippery nature of artifice is sort of the point. There’s a reason the subtitle is “the unexpected virtue of ignorance.”
GRADE: A+
Vince Mancini is a writer and comedian living in San Francisco. You can find more of his work on FilmDrunk, the Uproxx network, the Portland Mercury, and all over his mom’s refrigerator. Fan FilmDrunk on Facebook, find the latest movie reviews here.
†And Jake Gyllenhaal should take home best actor for Nightcrawler, but that’s a story for another time.
A+? Wow… I don’t even remember the last time you gave anything an A+…. definitely gotta check this out then.
I painted myself into a corner. I gave Boyhood an A, and this one didn’t have that “ju halp me guan to college, meesses” scene, so it had to get a better grade.
Anything else get an A+ around here? Ever?
The one Burnsy gave Big Trouble in Little China doesn’t count.
What did Django get?
I don’t know how far Rotten Tomatoes goes back, but Inside Llewyn Davis, Django Unchained & Bad Lieutenant: PoCNO are the only films Vince gave an A+
Thanks Billy. Appreciate it.
How have I not seen Bad Lieutenant: PoCNO?
Burnsy gave Big Trouble in Little China an A+.
Birdemic didn’t get an A+? I just assumed the boy was bird crazy.
I think Inside Llewyn Davis was the last A+ from Vince, coincidentally.
Cannot wait.
Any chance of this opening wide soon? I’d drive an hour to see it, but I doubt I have the time.
But enough about Vince’s mom’s vag.
/obligatory
A+
Damn, I’m in.
I agree with Otto. Too bad that means the world will end before I can see this :(
I’m sold. Can’t wait to see it.
I knew that’s what the Carver story was about. EAT IT LEGAL SERVICES AND PSYCHIATRIC COMMUNITY OF CLARK COUNTY, NV!
BIRDMAN, GET IN HERE!
Ha Ha! References.
DIDYA GET THAT THING I SENT YA?
Great review, Vince. Hey, by the way, could you happen to tell me what the hell this movie is about?
You want summary, go read some hack’s review in the Poughkeepsie Tribune or whatever.
“following a washed-up superhero actor (Keaton) as he tries to transition from the quick cuts of film to the extended acting exercise of theater” That’s what it’s about, if you’re looking for the plot summary. Has-been movie star tries to do a play.
The point of a review is to give you an idea of whether you should see it or not. I hate it when critics devote paragraphs to plot summary — I just skip ahead to the analysis.
@Corey you knocked it out of the park. I guess all I needed was a translation.
@Vince Mancini I don’t get the Tribune anymore, ever since they gave a “thumbs up” to “Jack and Jill”.
But seriously, in all the talk I’ve heard about this movie, nobody has really seemed to talk about the MOVIE. I swear to god I thought this movie was about a psychotic Ex-Superhero named “Birdman” who was fighting the urge to… uh… fuckin’ BIRD, I guess.
Thanks for the heads-up, Mike! I had no freaking idea what reviews were for.
You hate plot summary? Wow, that’s amazing. Know what I hate? People who skip ahead to the analysis. It’s like you’re Bizarro-Me. Such a coincidence we ran into each other here!
Again, the point is not to describe the plot. I’m trying to sum it up while revealing as little about what actually happens as possible, I’m trying not to spoil it.
You let me have my fake outrage, you smug son of a bitch. If I want someone to spoil something for me, then I better get it!
Can someone tell me what the hell this thread is about?
I’m with @Mike Keesey. Plot summaries are . . . (wait for it) . . .
FOR THE BIRDS!!!
*fires gun in the air*
I tried to go to an advance screening at the Alamo Drafthouse. Showing up an hour early, I figure I’d be cutting it close.
As it turns out, it was an astounding mass of people and a line of people 6 hours deep. I knew it was going to be great, but now I just can’t wait at all.
*mass of people in a line 6 hours deep.
This is what I get when I try to write a comment when talking to my boss.
6 hours deep, something something Vince’s mom.
Michael Keaton can do no wrong in my eyes. I’m glad he is getting the attention he deserves.
But are there TLC song lyrics in it?
I thought Birdman was an attorney . . .
[www.youtube.com]
OVERRULED!
Birdman kicked my ass!
Also, Rex Reed calls it “a miserable load of deranged, deluded crap,” so there’s that. [observer.com]
Hoo boy, should have left that under Dot-phobe. Does he bring a dictaphone to screenings?
If Sexy Rexy hates it, that’s good enough for me. Now I just need it to open somewhere near me . . .
Homeboy’s review was basically a Wikipedia plot synopsis.
Don’t go read his review either, as he so nicely decided to spoil the end of it.
Vince – keep on writing great reviews like this. Unlike another commenter I love the way you can describe the feeling and tone of a movie without revealing specific plot points. Too many reviews are just like recaps for the film and I tend to avoid them but usually yours are an entertaining look at a film without revealing too much.
Exactly. Vince does a great job of relating the experience of watching a movie and how it affects you without spending the first 3/4 of the review summarizing everything happens.
was the movie so good you didn’t have time to mention the all-drumming score? WHAT ARE YOU BLIND
How many birds were in the movie? Asking for a friend.
4 pigeons, yhree mallards and a drake. SPOILER ALERT, BEYONCE’S.
Are you Dee Reynolds?
“But that’s what Birdman is, a film that attempts comment on blogs and Vines and tweets and Amanda Bynes and manages to do it without turning into a fifth grade book report about social media or a Sorkin-esque paean to every angry old white guy who hates hipsters — with their apps and their smart phones and their overpriced brunch restaurants that only serve toast.”
Is it uncouth to hate hipsters? I use the internet almost every day and I haven’t seen on Buzzfeed list about why hipsters are the bees knees.
*one
define “hipster”
You used the term “bees knees”. You are a hipster.
You know too much about the hipsters, @evilbanker. Maybe YOU’RE the hipster!!
[www.youtube.com]
I appreciate the apology for the use of “zeitgeist.” The closest theater that is playing it near Baltimore is 40 miles away. Hopefully, Birdman goes wide next week.
This year is shaping up well for great movies.
This makes me all the more excited for The Revenant as well. Hopefully Inarritu is on a roll!
Great review, this looks genuinely incredible. On another note are you under an embargo for Nightcrawler? Cuz that movie looks straight up bananas and my body is ready for it
My impression of pretty much every one of Vince’s movie reviews:
“Its [some movie] plus/minus/compared to [some other movie.]”
Proof:
The Judge: “My Cousin Vinny plus Doc Hollywood”
Captain America 2: “Bourne Supremacy plus superhero movies”
Guardians of the Galaxy: “Marvel plus 5th Element”
St. Vincent: “Rushmore plus The Royal Tenenbaums plus Bad Santa plus Bad Words”
Wild: “Eat Pray Love plus Into the Wild”
The Fault in Our Stars: “12 Years a Slave plus Cancer”
Get On Up: “James Brown plus Walk Hard”
Yes, I use movies you may have seen to discuss ones you haven’t without explaining them, you’ve cracked the code.
is just a little reductive thats all
You boiling down my 800-1000-word reviews into one cherry-picked phrase? Yes, I agree that is reductive.
ah the ol he who smelt it dealt it defense
“Bro, this headline is reductive.”
That’s you, picking my little soundbite blurbs. Yes, a headline, a blurb, a soundbite, would be reductive, if I didn’t spend 1000 words expanding on the idea. I’m trying to give bigger ideas a bookmark.
I assumed this was meant as lighthearted ribbing, but it is hard to tell on the Internet.
I mean, dvorakian’s not wrong, though… You do tend to do a lot of reviews via comparison to other movies. The Godzilla review comes to mind.
“Narcissism, sentimentality, paranoia, and stylistic braggadocio are an insufferable mix. Like Riggan, Innaritu wouldn’t know a serious idea from a facetious one.” – Your pal and mine, Armond White, on Birdman.
A lot of the negative reviews seem to focus heavily on Innaritu’s past movies, which I actually agree about. 21 Grams is so insufferably dour. But Birdman isn’t that at all.
Narcissism, sentimentality, paranoia, (and to some extent stylistic braggadocio) define our age. Army is tabbing Innaritu as genius in his attempt to step above.
What I find funny about this movie, is that in an episode of Space Ghost: Coast to Coast, they had Birdman on and the writers thought it’d be funny if he talked in a deep garating “Batman-esque” voice. So basically, Birdman was playing Batman.
And now Batman is playing Birdman lol.
The idea that someone made “a film that attempts comment on blogs and Vines and tweets and Amanda Bynes and manages to do it without turning into a fifth grade book report about social media” gets my $10 to start. Add in the comparison to Llewyn Davis, and you might get another $10.
There aren’t enough movies out there that are able to reveal the miserable side of artistic expression -in particular the vanity in which artists occasionally drown themselves- in ways that are believable and unpretentious.
Great review Vince, looking forward to this one.
When I told my friends they need to see this, I should have just posted your link. Instead I just said “acting is great, and it’s well shot durrrrrrrrrr”. This is why you get paid that big UPROXX money, and I don’t.
This is one of those movies that I’m pretty sure I really liked, but can’t recommend to anybody. The tracking shots were amazing though, if not kinda exhausting.
It’s definitely not a better movie, but I might’ve enjoyed Nightcrawler a lot more.
This movie is simply fantastic. The only thing I disagree about the review is it should have been A++
I saw it last night and I love it. I mostly love that it’s Fight Club.
I just saw it last night and it was very Fight Club-ish, especially during The Eminem Show (well more like Encore) scene.
Saw it today. I liked it, didn’t love it. Probably because it was too self-absorbed and I just can’t stand theater geeks who are all inherently overdramatic. Plus it almost went with the Fight Club ending, which was a bit much. It’s also not all that deep as I expected to be since everything basically boils down to “Everyone wants to feel special.” Vince’s review focuses alot on the cultural components, but I thought it was pretty reductive when it came to pointing out how the public were constantly being dicks and inhumane to poor ol’ Birdman.
That said, I still enjoyed seeing how the sausage (er play) gets made. Watching egos getting bruised and boasted over and over the span of the production was kinda neat too. And I freaking loved the sound. This better win all the sound awards available because the drum soundtrack, off screen yelling and other neat noises were freaking awesome and went a long way toward demonstrating how chaotic it can be to pull off a large scale production like this. Oh and I agree, Edward Norton stole the show in this… what I didn’t like is how they kinda ignored him completely once the 3rd act came. Michael Keaton was great and all, but when you introduce interesting side characters, I kinda want to see some resolution on their end as well.
I can’t help but compare this movie to Her for some reason. Maybe its because of the gimmick and difficult to explain premise and conflict, but I thought what Spike Jonze did was absolutely perfect. Even though movie also focused on self-absorbed people in the information age, it somehow pulled off its sentimental aspect better amidst a fully fleshed out, realized world. I’ll still recommend Birdman to people, but I can’t really defend it if they just think its “too weird” for some artsy fartsy sake.
B+
As usual, spot on Vinny. Saw it last night and it was unbelievable from top to bottom. The acting, the dialogue, and especially the feel. Really comfortable in its own skin. Combined elements of everything. Black Swan was there but then so was Wes Anderson. It was warm and dark. Good shit.
I saw this today. Holy shit give Keaton and Norton all the accolades.
To be honest I recommended this film to others before I had the chance to watch it based on this review.
The review is better than the movie though. Yeah it had its moments (grand entrance and super acting after the smoke break gone wrong) and the fight club ending but COME ON. Apart from the -never before seen- camera work which was not necessarily a good thing, it was cringeworthy at times, boring and not funny. And the beating drums were so effin annoying.
I understand Vince’s boner because its about a struggling actor and the movie critic was a nice touch but would everyone like it? Am I the only one that thinks its not worthy of an A+ or 3 oscars or 8.1/10?
Don’t believe the hype people.
You were right Vince. I finally saw it tonight. Birdman. Birdman Forever. Birdman.