On Wednesday afternoon, director Matt Reeves shared yet another big first-look of his next project, a little picture called The Batman. A few weeks before he’d dropped a brief, hilariously dim clip of star Robert Pattinson in his pretty severe looking new Batsuit. This time Reeves gifted the internet with three also-quite-dark images of the Caped Crusader’s latest ride.

The Batmobile has changed dramatically over the decades, from the angular cruiser of the 1960s TV show to the sleek (and, frankly, kind of phallic) speedster of the Tim Burton era to the boxy doohickey concocted for Christopher Nolan and Christian Bale’s beloved trilogy. The one the former Edward Cullen will be driving is more like a muscle car. Or is it more futuristic? Post-apocalyptic?

In any case, the internet, as it is wont to do, had a lot of opinions on the Batman’s new vehicle. Some were reminded of Ryan Gosling’s car in Blade Runner 2049, though also the one Tom Hardy only briefly gets to drive in Mad Max: Fury Road.

Others implied that The Batman is less inspired by other Batman iterations as the Fast and Furious cycle.

Real comics heads were reminded of one of the most celebrated Batman storylines.

Others chastised the internet for not spotting the allusions to Bats’ 1970s through 1980s run.

Or was it the ’90s?

Others hoped it would take a page from one of the superhero’s video games.

Others did some comparing/contrasting with the short-lived Ben Affleck epoch.

And some simply admired that film noir lighting.

