This might be hard to believe, but in The Beach Bum, Matthew McConaughey plays — get this — a free-spirited stoner. I know, right? In director Harmony Korine’s follow-up to Spring Breakers (which featured a career-best performance from James Franco), the White Boy Rick star is Moondog, a “rebellious rogue who always lives life by his own rules,” according to the official plot synopsis. He tries to buy acid at a convenience store, writes poetry on a typewriter while shirtless, smokes weed in a pool, and, of course, plays the bongos (while a-s-s-s-s-isted by a snake). Is The Beach Bum a documentary?

It’s definitely the movie where McConaughey (who at one point in the teaser above claims that he’s going “suck the nectar” out of life and “f*ck it raw dog until the wheels come off”) got high with Snoop Dogg.

“We get to the scene, it’s a six-minute scene, we’re passing [the weed] back and forth. All of a sudden at the end he goes, ‘Yo, Moondog’ — that’s my character — he goes, ‘That ain’t prop weed. That’s Snoop Weed.’ I went, ‘Oh, you son of a gun.’ Now the next nine hours were a lot of fun, but I don’t believe we used one word in the English language.”

McConaughey called the experience getting “Snooped.” You’ll be able to get “Snooped,” too, when The Beach Bum, which also stars Isla Fisher, Zac Efron, and “Jimmy Buffet as himself,” comes out March 22, 2019.