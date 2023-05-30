A former chef reportedly targeted Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch and his family during a terrifying incident at the actor’s home in London. The attempted assault went down in early May when 35-year-old Jack Bissell “kicked through the front garden’s iron gate” outside Cumberbatch’s home and began yelling threats at the Marvel star.

“I know you’ve moved here, I hope it burns down,” Bissell allegedly yelled. The former chef also used a fish knife to rip an outdoor intercom off the wall and spit on it. He eventually fled the scene, but was later identified by DNA evidence on the intercom.

Via BBC News:

A source close to Cumberbatch told the Daily Mail: “Naturally all of the family were absolutely terrified and thought this guy was going to get in and hurt them. Luckily it never went that far. Benedict and Sophie have had many sleepless nights since worrying that they may be targeted again.” The prosecution told the court that prior to his attack, Bissell bought two packs of pitta bread from a nearby shop and told the shopkeeper he was going to break in and burn down the house.

Despite appearing in court, Bissell has not explained why he targeted Cumberbatch in the target or mounted a defense of his actions. There is no known connection between the former chef and the Sherlock star.

(Via BBC News)