The level of hostility isn’t as severe as what Chris Pratt faced for Star-Lord helping cause the Blip, but Benedict Cumberbatch has heard just about enough from Marvel fans blaming Doctor Strange for the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. (Try to imagine making sense of that sentence 15 years ago.) In the sixth highest-grossing movie of all-time, Tom Holland’s Peter Parker calls on the Sorcerer Supreme to make everyone forget that he’s Spider-Man. Hijinks (and fake butts) ensue.

Cumberbatch is clearly (if somewhat jokingly) bothered by the accusation that Dr. Strange “isn’t very good at his job” for opening up the multiverse in No Way Home.

Characters have to make mistakes, otherwise you’re not going to have a very interesting or compelling character. “Thank you! That’s my defense for all the criticism saying that Strange isn’t very good at his job. I’m like, he’s been pretty perfect up until Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

That’s from an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, where Cumberbatch continued, “He’s a human being, and I think it was a very human error. He saw Peter as a fellow foot soldier and then as a teenager going through a very formative experience of not being able to be his true self because of being exposed, and having lost a mentor, [Strange] decided to step in with a gesture of pretty good intention.” The Oscar nominee thinks that Strange’s spell was “alright,” but “everyone forgets that Peter interrupts the spell so many times, and that’s what corrupted it. That’s what lets it in.”

I agree with Cumberbatch: teenage boys are the worst.

