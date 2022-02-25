Benedict Cumberbatch has not exactly been shy about the lengths he went for his method acting on the set of The Power of the Dog, which has since earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor. But little did the actor know that his work in becoming a 1920s rancher would come in handy dealing with a real-life stampede. While sitting down for an upcoming episode of The Graham Norton Show, Cumberbatch revealed that his experience on the set of the Jane Campion Netflix film helped him save a family from a herd of cattle.

Via Insider:

“I came back from shooting the film in August and we were off to the beach. To get there we had to cross a field and in the field was a petrified family who just couldn’t move, they were frozen because of a herd of cows with calves,” Cumberbatch said in a preview of the interview shared with Insider. “I thought, ‘I can do this,’ and I just sort of parted the waves of cattle. The family was like, ‘That was incredible. Hey, aren’t you Sherlock?’ It was very un-Sherlock activity!”

Okay, first off, Sherlock is smart enough to herd cattle, or at the very least, hurl Watson at them. Second, that’s really all we had to say because this is actually a pretty great anecdote that’s fun to imagine happening. Just think what it must’ve been like to watch a renowned British thespian stroll up and part a herd of cows like he’s freaking Moses. You would love to see it. You would tell this story for the rest of your life. To everyone. In a way, it almost makes being killed by a herd of stampeding cattle worth it, really. Lots to consider here.

