In the lead up to the premiere of Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog on Netflix, Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst opened up revealed their intense method acting process, which is already racking up award nominations for their performances. However, in a new interview, their fellow co-star and Dunst’s husband, Jesse Plemons, has opened up about being on the receiving end of Cumberbatch’s method acting, and according to Plemons, there was one moment where things got a little tense. It’s all good now, and the two had a good laugh about it, but Plemons reveals it got dicey there for a minute.

Plemons admits that Cumberbatch unknowingly almost took things too far. “There was one time he got under my skin,” he says. “He was like, ‘Hey, big boy.’ It wasn’t ‘fatso.’ I feel like a few people in life have been like, ‘Hey, big boy,’ and I was like, ‘Goddamn it. What the f*ck.’”

According to Plemons, Cumberbatch apologized that night at dinner when Plemons told him that the “big boy” remark “pissed me off.” In fact, Plemons ended up laughing while recalling the incident and attempting to imitate Cumberbatch’s English accent, which came back as the actor immediately broke character after learning of the offense.

“He was like, ‘I’m so sorry,'” Plemons said. “I was like, ‘No, don’t worry. It was great.’”

(Via Variety)