The ’80s were a pioneering time in the world of film. The action got bigger, the sci-fi epics pushed boundaries, action heroes were established, and movie icons introduced. When it comes to the history of cinema, no decade had as great of an impact which is why this list of essential ’80s flicks on Amazon Prime Video feels larger-than-life. From terminators to puppets, space parodies, and military romance dramas, these films have stuck with us over the years and influenced modern movie-making in vital ways.

Here are the best ’80s movies on Amazon Prime Video right now.