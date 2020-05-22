The Best Hidden Gems On Hulu Right Now

We’ve all got a bit more time on our hands right now, and what better way to spend it than by streaming some underrated movies you never got around to watching? No judgment here. The world of streaming is vast, filled with too many TV shows and films to keep track of. But if you’re looking to elevate your binge-watching game, might we suggest some of these hidden gems on Hulu? Thrilling adventures. Sci-fi road trips. Some Bong Joon-Ho goodness. There’s a little something for everyone here, and trust us, it’s all good.

Midnight Special (2016) Run Time: 112 min | IMDb: 6.6/10 Michael Shannon, Joel Edgerton, and Adam Driver star in this thrillingly dark road trip flick from director Jeff Nichols. The story follows a father (Shannon) and his young, gifted son, who are on the run from the Feds and a religious cult after both groups learn of the boy’s special abilities. The sci-fi here is played more for mystery — we’re never quite sure what the boy can do, but it’s dangerously big — big enough to have Driver’s government investigator spooked. Shannon is terrific as a father scrambling to do right by his kid, and Edgerton is sturdy as the friend/hired gun who transports them where they need to go. Add To Hulu Watchlist Let Me In (2010) Run Time: 116 min | IMDb: 7.1/10 Chloe Grace Moretz stars in this inventive horror flick from Matt Reeves. Moretz plays Abby, a child vampire who secretly lives with her guardian and befriends a bullied boy named Owen (Kodi Smit-McPhee). Abby and Owen form an intense bond, with Abby promising to protect him from his bullies and Owen eventually coming to accept her vampirism, but not before Abby and her guardian are forced to do some terrible things to survive — and keep her existence quiet. Add To Hulu Watchlist

Colossal (2017) Run Time: 109 min | IMDb: 6.2/10 A decidedly unusual twist on the giant monster movie, Nacho Vigolando’s Colossal follows Gloria (Anne Hathaway), an unemployed writer who moves back to her hometown after her boyfriend Tim (Dan Stevens) breaks up with her. After moving into her childhood home, Gloria’s heavy drinking starts to take a toll on her before she starts to realize that she may have a significant connection with a towering monster that spontaneously appears over Seoul, South Korea. Add To Hulu Watchlist The Nightingale (2018) Run Time: 136 min | IMDb: 7.2/10 Australian director Jennifer Kent follows up her surprise success, The Babadook, with another dark tale, this time one that follows a young woman on a path of revenge. Aisling Franciosi plays Claire, an Irish convict sent to Tasmania in 1825 who chases a British officer (Sam Claflin) through the wilderness, intent on making him pay for the crimes he committed against her and her family. Along the way, she recruits help from an aboriginal tracker and the two navigate racial tensions and prejudice on their quest. Franciosi is magnetic as Claire, a woman who refuses to let the horrible abuses she’s suffered break her, and Claflin seems to delight in playing the villain of this story. Add To Hulu Watchlist