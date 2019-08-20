The Best History Documentaries On Netflix Right Now

Netflix

Last Updated: August 20th

History tends to be one of those subjects you either find insanely boring or massively fascinating. Often that comes down to the execution of the history being conveyed — because Dan Carlin sadly doesn’t have enough time in the day to narrate every historical story to us.

Below we’ve compiled a list of some of the best historical documentaries on Netflix. These are the outliers, the moments of pure insanity, and the movements that have shaped our world.

Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz (2018)

Run Time: 83 min | IMDb: 7.5/10

Some stories need to be retold over and over again. The story of the last living prosecutor from the Nuremberg trials, that of Ben Ferencz, is one of those. This documentary follows Ferencz as he recalls liberating fascist death camps in Europe as a soldier and then moves into his time as a prosecutor of the Nazi’s infamous and murderous Einsatzgruppen soldiers — the people directly responsible for murdering people during the Holocaust.

Finally, the film looks at Ferencz life after Nuremberg, wherein he championed “law not war” as he helped create the international criminal court for crimes against humanity. It’s a harrowing yet promising story of how one man can fight great evil — a story we need to hear right now as so many toy with the ideas of racial supremacy yet again.