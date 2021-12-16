Let’s get this out of the way now: “Betty White” will trend on Twitter on the morning of January 17, 2022, but don’t worry, she’s fine. There’s no need to break out the Denzel Washington GIF. That’s her 100th birthday (!), and the Hollywood legend is celebrating it with a film about her incredible life.

Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration “offers a revealing glimpse into her life—behind-the-scenes on set, working with her office staff, entertaining at home, lending her voice as an animal advocate and, we join her at her actual birthday party, as she celebrates the big day with a star-studded cast of friends that love her,” according to the official description. Guests (who are hopefully making virtual appearances) include Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Clint Eastwood.

Here’s more:

Betty White: 100 Years Young Birthday — A Birthday Celebration is packed with clips from some of Betty’s most famous roles, including the innocent Rose on Golden Girls, her celebrated host gig on SNL – one of the highest rated SNL episodes ever- her award-winning Super Bowl/Snickers commercial, the worldly Elka on Hot in Cleveland, and her role as the bawdy Sue Ann on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and numerous other career highlights. Also included is a lost episode from Betty’s early sitcom from the 1950s.

“Who doesn’t love a party?!? This one is gonna be GREAT!” White said in a statement. This rager can be seen in movie theaters on Monday, January 17, at 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. (local time). You can find out more information here.