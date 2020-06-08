“All we are is dust in the wind, dude” never fails to prompt a chuckle, which means that any time is a welcome time for an update on Bill & Ted Face The Music. The long-anticipated threequel — the grand reteaming of Alex Winter as Bill S. Preston, Esq. and Keanu Reeves as Ted “Theodore” Logan — is still due in theaters on August 21. That’s not too far away, really! Orion Pictures could drop a trailer at any moment. And that day might be Tuesday, June 9, from the looks of a guitar-emoji-filled tweet from Winter, who is teasing that “Tuesday is Bill & Ted day, just sayin.”

Tuesday is Bill & Ted day, just sayin' 🎸🎸@BillandTed3 — Alex Winter 😷 (@Winter) June 8, 2020

We could definitely use a little sunshine, in the form of awesome music that transforms Earth and encourages peace and prosperity, right about now. Not only do we want some Bill & Ted to make 2020 better, but tomorrow actually sounds like the perfect day — 6/9 — for this to go down. Nice. People definitely noticed.

6/9 you silly geese — knebs (@knebs55) June 8, 2020

If a Bill and Ted 3 trailer drops on 6/9 that will be the Most Excellent "For the people" move in the history of film. 😂🤞😍🤞😂 — Michelle Elizabeth (@PiXxieStiX666) June 8, 2020

It’s truly excellent news. Not only will Reeves and Winter be back for Face The Music, but William Sadler will return as Death. Brigette Lundy Paine and Samara Weaving will be portraying the daughters of Bill and Ted, respectively, and we’ll also see Anthony Carrigan, Kid Cudi (as himself), and some archival footage of George Carlin as Rufus.

Bill & Ted Face The Music will arrive on August 21.