Bill & Ted Face the Music was originally scheduled to hit theaters on August 21, 2020 (there’s a 69 joke built into that date), but it’s since been pushed back.

Not by much, though, and while Orion is still releasing the third Bill and Ted into the few theaters that will be open, it’s also coming out the same day on VOD. As noted by the Hollywood Reporter, Face the Music will “debut simultaneously on premium VOD and in any cinemas willing to play the threequel on September 2,” meaning you’ll be able to get your “party on” from your home. Excellent. You can watch the new trailer above.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. and Theodore “Ted” Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends – to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.

Bill & Ted Face the Music also stars Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Jillian Bell, Jayma Mays, Erinn Hayes, Beck Bennett, Kristen Schaal, and William Sadler.