Bill Murray has been around in Hollywood for a while, so you know he has some good stories. He is finally ready to tell some of them, though he isn’t going to just give out his tales without making his fans work for them. He has decided to jump on the ever-growing NFT train and launch his own collection.

The Official Bill Murray NFT 1000 will have its own one-of-a-kind graphic of the prolific actor accompanied by a unique story as told by Murray himself. The actor has partnered with the site The Chive for the NFT collection, which consists of behind-the-scenes stories that he exclusively told the site, featuring art by David Grizzle. The Chive co-founder John Resig said:

I asked Bill’s thoughts about all the Bill Murray stories swirling about. Bill gave a surprisingly candid answer, ‘I like them just fine, I was even present for a few.’ Bill leaned in with that mischievous twinkle in his eye, ‘But there are more stories out there, better storied. I asked Billy why he hadn’t decided to tell them, to fill in the missing pieces of the mythology? ‘The timing has never been right, nor has the storytelling vehicle. I don’t want to film a documentary or write an autobiography. Social media is for the birds. Still, I wish most people would understand how much I like fresh eggs, laid daily.’

While his NFTs actually have an interesting premise, the number of celebs trying to get normal people to shell out massive amounts of money on NFTs is…alarming. By the looks of Murray’s 2014 Blackberry Classic, it seems like he has no idea how the technology actually works, and probably just thought the idea was cool. Fair, but whatever happened to some good, old-fashioned merch, guys?