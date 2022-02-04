brie larson
Getty Image
Movies

Oh No! Brie Larson Is The Latest Celeb Shilling NFT’s And People Are Losing It

by: Twitter

In an unfortunate move for Captain Marvel fans, Brie Larson is the latest celebrity to start shilling NFTs, and the situation is already getting ugly. Despite watching Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow, Reese Witherspoon, and the cringe-inducing pairing of Paris Hilton and Jimmy Fallon get roasted alive on social media, Larson waded into the cryptocurrency waters by announcing she changed her Twitter profile to a recently purchased NFT.

Larson’s timing couldn’t have been worse. Not even an hour earlier, former The O.C. and Gotham star Ben McKenzie fired off a viral tweet that linked to an article warning people about the dangers of listening to Hollywood celebs:

The article even included further advice from McKenzie, who has become a high-profile crypto/NFT skeptic, to the degree he regularly writes about it online:

McKenzie has since written more for Slate alongside journalist Jacob Silverman, with whom he is collaborating on a book about cryptocurrency. The thesis generally boils down to the title of that first column: “Celebrity crypto shilling is a moral disaster.” Even if crypto and blockchain technology have great potential, McKenzie states, the executives, venture capitalists and celebrities pushing them “haven’t earned your trust — or your money.”

McKenzie’s advice would soon come in handy as Larson revealed herself as the latest NFT pusher, prompting a wave of backlash on Twitter. Even people who defended Larson from the excessive online vitriol she experienced during Captain Marvel‘s 2019 release couldn’t bring themselves to back her on this one.

You can see some of the reactions below:

We’d also like to express our deepest condolences to the tweet below, which couldn’t have aged more poorly in such a short amount of time. It honestly hurt to see this.

Listen To This
Amber Mark’s Leap Of Faith Grants Her Happiness Again On The Riveting ‘Three Dimensions Deep’
by: InstagramTwitter
Babyface Ray’s Debut Album ‘Face’ Aims To Bridge The Gap Between Detroit And The World Beyond
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The New Albums Coming Out In February 2022
by: FacebookTwitter
×