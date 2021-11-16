Does bustin’ still make the O.G. Ghostbusters gang feel good? Well, Ghostbusters: Afterlife (directed by Jason Reitman, son of Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II helmer Ivan Reitman) waded through the pandemic and is somehow arriving on November 19, which is… wow, this Friday. “Sexiest Man Alive” Paul Rudd will tangle with demented Mini-Pufts, and Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard appears as Egon Spengler’s grandson, Trevor. And because the late Harold Ramis obviously could not join the production (in person, at least), there’s bound to be some emotions happening.

While speaking with ET Online, Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, and Dan Aykroyd (who all make cameos in this movie) were on hand for premiere night in a big way, and that includes revealing a few tears along the way. Granted, this is not something that I expected to hear from Murray, given that he only signed onto the second movie to get a greenlight for the more dramatic The Razor’s Edge, and he never seemed too jazzed while discussing Ghostbusters II in the aftermath. Well, surprise, surprise, because Hudson and Murray admitted to the feels after jumpsuiting up:

Hudson then shared, “I saw Danny in his jumpsuit, Bill and I started crying. So apparently it was very important to me.” Murray added, “I really never expected to still have another paranormal problem.”

The legendary Stripes star further added that he hadn’t watched the newest movie (at the time of the interview), but he noted that screenings saw people “walking out crying, so I don’t know if that’s good news or bad news.” Get your tissues ready.

In addition, the trio visited with Jimmy Fallon, where Aykroyd declared that “this is the right time” for the O.G. busters’ to don their suits again because “Jason Reitman wrote a great script, so full of heart, going right back to the first two movies and its DNA.” Murray couldn’t resist a little joke, though: “He was a pain in the ass.” Classic Bill.

You can watch more of Aykroyd, Hudson, and Murray hanging with Jimmy Fallon below.

(Via ET Online & Variety)