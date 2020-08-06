Not unlike their time-traveling adventures, Bill S. Preston, Esq. and Ted Theodore Logan are having a bit of a trouble landing a release date for the latest installment, Bill & Ted Face the Music. However, this time around, the most triumphant duo are actually hitting theaters earlier than announced.

In an interesting move given the significant amount of uncertainty around opening theater chains across the U.S., Bill & Ted Face the Music has bumped its release date up from September 1 to August 28. However, the highly-anticipated reunion is still doing a simultaneous VOD and theater release, so it’s not like Orion Pictures is banking too heavily on audiences flocking to theaters especially with high-profile films like Mulan and Tenet abandoning August.

Along with the release date change, Orion also dropped a brand new behind-the-scenes video that emphasizes the most excellent rapport between stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter. According to the filmmakers, “every actor who could play 18-years-old” auditioned for the parts of Bill and Ted during casting for the first movie. Reeves and Winter were brought back the most and paired with other actors, but soon, the producers noticed that the two had a struck up a friendship and were constantly talking in the background. That’s when they knew they found their heroes.

The feature also shines a light on actresses Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine, who play Bill and Ted’s daughters, respectively. Taking after their dads, the two girls are aspiring musicians who hope to have better success than the Wyld Stallions. But perhaps the most fascinating part of the behind-the-scenes videos are the few shots of Lundy-Paine who is virtually a dead ringer for an early ’80s Keanu Reeves. If the John Wick movies are still around in 30 years, there’s your replacement right there.

(Via Orion Pictures)