Spider-Man: No Way Home was released less than three weeks ago, and it’s already the 38th highest-grossing movie of all-time. And rising.

The latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe became the first movie in the pandemic-era to enter the Billion Dollar Club, and only the 49th movie overall. It’s currently wedged between Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and the live-action Aladdin remake, which gives you a sense of how many recent titles are on the list. (Only four movies released before 2000 have crossed the billion dollar mark: Titanic, The Lion King, Jurassic Park, and Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. But that’s without adjusting inflation.) No Way Home will continue to dominate the box office for weeks, but even if it doesn’t make a single cent more, star Tom Holland is already in rarified air.

As Forbes reports, 85 actors/actresses have appeared in two billion dollar movies; 34 have appeared in three billion dollar movies; and only 11 have appeared in at least four billion dollar movies. Unsurprisingly, it’s mostly Marvel folks, including Holland:

Robert Downey Jr. – 6 movies

Samuel L. Jackson – 6 movies

Chris Evans – 5 movies

Scarlett Johansson – 5 movies

Don Cheadle – 5 movies

Andy Serkis – 5 movies

Mark Ruffalo – 4 movies

Chris Hemsworth – 4 movies

Jeremy Renner – 4 movies

Lupita Nyong’o – 4 movies

Anthony Daniels – 4 movies

Daniels is there because of Star Wars, while Nyong’o has Star Wars and Marvel and Serkis has Star Wars, Marvel, and Lord of the Rings, but otherwise, that’s a lot of exclusively Marvel. Maybe Uncharted will be Holland’s fifth billion dollar movie (although based on the reception to the trailer, probably not).

