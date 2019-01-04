‘Bird Box’ Offers A Terrifying Vision Of The Apocalypse, But Avoids The Tough Choices

Netflix

With virtually every climate forecast predicting that we’ll see some kind of societal breakdown within our own lifetimes, it’s probably inevitable that we’d reflexively live out our worst end-of-days scenarios on film. In Susanne Bier’s Bird Box, that apocalyptic scenario is… an unidentified something — maybe a biological weapon, maybe an airborne virus, maybe an angry God — but certainly a thing that lives outdoors and will make you instantly commit suicide if you look at it (and with a 100% success rate). It offers a vivid new vision of the apocalypse without necessarily having much new to say about it.

The deadly whatever strikes suddenly, coming to Sacramento just as pregnant single artist Malorie, played by Sandra Bullock with a perfect smoky eye, is on her way home from a prenatal checkup. She’s a reluctant mother worried she won’t be able to summon the necessary maternal instincts in time for her progeny. Mass hysteria puts that on the backburner for a while as she has to deal with crashing cars and flying corpses — a full-on societal collapse.

The rub of this outdoor airborne Medusa virus is that you have to force yourself not to see if you want to live, like a high stakes game of Made You Look. It’s also an almost perfect mash-up of A Quiet Place and Children of Men.

Bird Box‘s strength is a unique and vividly realized vision of the apocalypse, which allows for some memorable imagery, like Sandra Bullock in a blindfold floating down a foggy river with two blindfolded in children in tow (are they hers? where did that second one come from?). The dialogue (with Eric Heisserer adapting from a book by Josh Malerman) is also sharp and realistic, particularly in the opening scene between Malorie and her sister, played by Sarah Paulson. (Is Sarah Paulson ever not great?)

The action gets slightly more contrived when Malorie holes up in a nice house owned by misanthropic intellectual Douglas (John Malkovich) and a rogue’s gallery of “types,” which includes: Douglas’s gay neighbor (BD Wong), a young cop-in-training (Rosa Salazar), the funny grocery store clerk (Lil Rel Howery), the good-hearted war veteran guy (Trevante Rhodes), a sweet older woman (Jacki Weaver), and a rapper for some reason, played by Machine Gun Kelly. Actually, I don’t know if Machine Gun Kelly was supposed to be playing a rapper in the movie, or why he was there at all, really, other than to take me out of the narrative every time he was onscreen. I can’t imagine the thought process that goes, “Gee, who could we cast opposite Sandra Bullock, John Malkovich, Sarah Paulson, and Jacki Weaver? Ooh, I know, Machine Gun Kelly.” The guy must have an incredible agent.