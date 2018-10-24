Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Given that John Krasinski’s recently (and enormously) successful A Quiet Place capitalized upon the notion of surviving while not speaking, the buzz around Netflix’s Bird Box (based upon the 2014 bestselling novel by Josh Malerman) has taken on a new layer beyond the ominous subject matter itself. Director Susanne Bier’s vision, as shown in this newly released trailer, takes the sense of sight away from its main protagonist while sending chills down your spine in the process. Yet the film is certainly is full of sound as an apocalyptic wave takes over humanity through an unseen force.

Much in the manner of Stephen King’s Cell, all hell breaks loose as something causes anyone who can see to lose their minds in violent ways. Sandra Bullock plays a mother who must protect her children, and she does so while largely blindfolded as they flee the mayhem. Here’s the film’s synopsis:

“When a mysterious force decimates the world’s population, only one thing is certain: if you see it, you take your life. Facing the unknown, Malorie finds love, hope and a new beginning only for it to unravel. Now she must flee with her two children down a treacherous river to the one place left that may offer sanctuary. But to survive, they’ll have to undertake the perilous two-day journey blindfolded.”

The film also stars Sarah Paulson and John Malkovich, who both succumb to insanity-fueled deaths within the trailer. As part of Netflix’s endless river of content, Bird Box will arrive on streaming and in select theaters on Dec. 21.