After giving a small tease back in October, Black Adam (which has been in various development stages for nearly a decade) has finally dropped its first official trailer that essentially sees The Rock‘s anti-hero locking horns with the Justice Society of America, making the film a deep cut into the DC Comics world. While the trailer sets up Black Adam’s as a ruthless deliverer of justice, who’s not afraid to kill to achieve his means, Pierce Brosnan‘s Doctor Fate plays a prominent role.

While plot details are being kept tightly under wraps, it appears that Doctor Fate is behind the unearthing of Black Adam and the plans to unleash him on a not-yet-revealed menace. However, that decision doesn’t seem to mesh well with the other heroes who don’t approve of how easily Black Adam is willing to end the life of his enemies.

Here’s the official synopsis:

From New Line Cinema, Dwayne Johnson stars in the action adventure “Black Adam.” The first-ever feature film to explore the story of the DC Super Hero comes to the big screen under the direction of Jaume Collet-Serra (“Jungle Cruise”). Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the ancient gods—and imprisoned just as quickly—Black Adam (Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.

Rounding out the cast is Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Sarah Shahi as Adrianna, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, as Amon, and of course, Brosnan as Dr. Fate.

Black Adam hits theaters on October 21, 2022.