It’s been a big couple days for bears. Especially big bears. Bear 747, named after the jet plane, was crowned the biggest, fattest bear during this year’s Fat Bear Week. “This year he really packed on the pounds, looking like he was fat enough to hibernate in July and yet continuing to eat until his belly seemed to drag along the ground by late September,” the Katmai National Park and Preserve said in an announcement. Same.

This week also saw the release of the trailer for Black Bear, a meta-drama starring Aubrey Plaza as a filmmaker who stays at a lake house with a couple, played by Christopher Abbott and Sarah Gadon. Weirdness, jealously, and pettiness begin to ensue. There are no fat bears in the movie, which received strong reviews after premiering at the Sundance Film Festival, as far as I can tell, but it still looks good.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

At a remote lake house in the Adirondack Mountains, a couple entertains an out-of-town guest looking for inspiration in her filmmaking. The group quickly falls into a calculated game of desire, manipulation, and jealousy, unaware of how dangerously intertwined their lives will soon become.

Directed and written by Lawrence Michael Levine, Black Bear is out on December 4.