Marvel

Black Panther is officially a juggernaut. After debuting with the fifth best opening weekend of all-time, Black Panther managed to outdo itself in its second weekend. According to industry estimates, it’s on pace for a $108 million second weekend, which would make it the second best second weekend of all time, besting Jurassic World and The Avengers and trailing only The Force Awakens. That’s also $18 million more than the second weekend for Beauty and the Beast, which had previously held the record for second-best weekend outside of the summer season.

Black Panther is monstrous. In fact, after 10 days, it is on the precipice of the $400 million mark domestic ($396 million). It’s the 29th biggest film of all time after just 10 days, behind Frozen. It’s also the fastest Marvel movie to $300 million ever, and while international numbers aren’t yet in, it’s a shoo-in for $700 million worldwide after just 10 days. It’s well on its way to $1 billion. This is not just a huge box-office hit for February, it has a very good shot at holding on to the title of biggest box office hit of 2018, Solo and Infinity War notwithstanding.

Meanwhile, there wasn’t a ton of oxygen left at the box office for the weekend’s other new releases. The Jason Bateman/Rachel McAdams comedy Game Night came in at number two with a decent $16.7 million, to go along with strong reviews (82 percent on Rotten Tomatoes) and decent word of mouth (B+ on Cinemascore). That number puts it in the ballpark of many of the other more recent R-rated comedies (save for the massive sleeper hit, Girls Trip) which means it should end its domestic run at about a break-even $50 million and turn a profit on digital downloads and international box office.