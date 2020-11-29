Black Panther is slowly finding new direction in the wake of Chadwick Boseman’s death earlier this year, but the first movie in the Marvel franchise got a slight tweak to pay tribute to the movie’s star. Word spread on Sunday that Disney+ had updated the opening sequence of the film with a special credits scene featuring Boseman, who died in August after a battle with cancer.

The movie shocked both Hollywood and the millions of Marvel fans who loved Boseman as T’Challa and were hoping he would anchor Black Panther 2. That movie will film next summer without him, but Disney apparently honored the late actor with a purple version of the montage that creates the Marvel logo before MCU films.

And, indeed, a trip to Disney+ shows that the credits scene after the movie’s cold open in the past includes a new purple animation showing Boseman, both as T’Challa and behind the scenes, appearing amid a montage of script images and other pieces paying tribute to the late Marvel star.

Disney has updated the Marvel Studios intro for 'Black Panther' on Disney Plus in remembrance of the late Chadwick Boseman. Happy birthday, King. pic.twitter.com/2A9sJXLONy — Geeks of Color #BlackLivesMatter (@GeeksOfColor) November 29, 2020

The move apparently is a posthumous birthday gift to Boseman, who would have turned 44 on Sunday. It’s a nice tribute to the late star, and may be one of the last times Boseman is edited into an MCU film. Marvel has already said it won’t use a CGI version of Boseman in its new movies, meaning the Black Panther franchise will eventually have to move on without Boseman at the lead.

