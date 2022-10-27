The social media reactions to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are out, and the epic sequel is going over huge with critics. Saddled with the tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman, the sequel had everything working against it. However, director Ryan Coogler and the cast rose to the challenge. Based on the reactions, they’ve apparently delivered an emotional blockbuster piece that honors Boseman’s legacy while pushing the world of Wakanda forward as the African nation faces its greatest adversary yet: Tenoch Huerta’s Namor, whose performance is also earning rave reviews.

“#WakandaForever is exactly the cathartic experience I hoped it would be, helping us move past our grief while watching the Wakandans fight to do the same,” Travis Hopson tweeted. “The intro of Namor was incredible, the story bittersweet and packed with emotionally charged twists.”

“#WakandaForever is blockbuster filmmaking on another level,” Daniel Howat wrote. “It surpasses the incredible first film with high stakes and and thrilling world-building. It’s an emotional, dark journey, leading to a full-scale war, but always feels personal. This may be the best Marvel movie yet.”

“#WakandaForever is outstanding,” Orlando Maldonado tweeted. “It handles loss, grief and revenge with a maturity and seriousness rarely seen in the MCU. Black Panther continues to be their crown jewel. Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett and Tenoch Huerta all bring some of the best acting I’ve seen all year.”

“Namor is one of the better villains the MCU has had to offer. Tenoch Huerta just kills it!” Brandon Davis wrote. “Emotions are heavy. Ryan Coogler ups his game on the action. It’s a lot to take in, balance so much, and is powerfully good.”

“Black Panther: #WakandaForever is as epic as Marvel sequels get,” Germain Lussier tweeted. “The story is hugely ambitious & thematically rewarding with gut-wrenching twists and turns throughout. You feel the length but it’s fun, wildly beautiful and has the best credits scene in Marvel history, no contest.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on November 11.