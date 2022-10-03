After confirming Namor‘s presence during an emotional and show-stopping Comic Con trailer, Marvel went big on playing up the classic character’s threat to the world in the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever official trailer that dropped a little over a month before the sequel’s highly-anticipated release. In the epic preview, Namor (Tenoch Huerta) can be seen ruling an underwater kingdom that’s hellbent on waging war with the surface world including Wakanda. Revered as a god by his people, Namor can not only navigate the waters with incredible speed and ease, but his winged feet make him a freaking wrecking ball on land as well.

Badass trailers aside, if you’ve never read the Marvel Comics, you’re probably wondering what the heck is a Namor? Well, don’t worry we got you covered.

Much like Captain America, Namor the Sub-Mariner is one of Marvel Comics’ oldest characters. With a history that stretches all the way back to the 1930s, Prince Namor is the ruler of Atlantis. Over the years, he’s frequently clashed with the surface world, particularly the nation of Wakanda. He’s one of the Black Panther’s most bitter rivals, and the two have warred repeatedly over the years. (It hasn’t helped that Namor is a primo jerk. Arrogant as the day is long.) In recent years, Namor has been revealed as a mutant, which explains his aquatic abilities and strength. As the MCU sets the stage for the arrival of the X-Men, Namor’s mutant status will reportedly transfer over to Wakanda Forever. However, the film will making some noticeable tweaks to the character.

Unlike the comics, Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will rule the kingdom of Talocah, according to Empire. This creative decision is to give the character a more Mesoamerican background and presumably avoid confusion with the Aquaman films that have already staked out Atlantis. As for Namor’s beef with Wakanda, T’Challa’s decision to share his nation’s technology with the world apparently put Talocah in “jeopardy.” This situation causes Namor to stick closely to his anti-hero roots by taking action to protect the seas by any means necessary.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on November 11, 2022.