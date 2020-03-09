The Final ‘Black Widow’ Trailer Pulls In A ‘Black Panther’ Connection

The final Black Widow trailer has arrived, and once again, the Taskmaster’s moves look awfully familiar. That’s for a solid reason: this villain can mimic the moves of his (or her) former opponents, which makes defeating him (or her!) even more difficult than the usual superhero-villain faceoff. So, much like the movie’s first trailer showed off the villain’s Hawkeye-esque skills (which sparked a wild theory), we’ve got another MCU connection for the comic book nerds to chew on.

This time, the Taskmaster’s fighting skills are reflecting another (former?) adversary and, in the process, undoubtedly exciting Black Panther fans. This sure looks like a T’Challa move: we’re seeing a “Wakanda Forever” salute at 1:12.

Black Widow, of course, takes place following the events of Captain America: Civil War (the MCU movie that introduced T’Challa), when Natasha Romanoff’s in the wind. One can bet that folks are gonna enjoy realizing that the Taskmaster’s studied the moves of T’Challa, who’s likely had his own moment with this formidable villain. Perhaps we’ll even see the king of Wakanda make an appearance? Technically, yes, this is supposed to be Natasha’s long-awaited “solo” movie, but no one would be upset to see T’Challa show up. Heck, people might even be excited to see Hawkeye do some face time as well. Even taking the Budapest references into consideration, poor Clint gets no love these days, and maybe it’s time for that to change, since it’s not like he’s Star-Lord (who is still definitely the worst), for crying out loud.

It’s also important to note that Marvel’s been deliciously secretive about revealing the Taskmaster’s identity. I can’t wait for that moment to materialize onscreen.

Also in this trailer, Yelena Belova (another Black Widow, portrayed by Florence Pugh) fills the audience in on the Taskmaster’s operations in this movie. He’s controlling the Red Room — the factory that’s churning out young women as elite assassins. In order to defeat this supervillain, Natasha’s family (which also includes Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff and David Harbour as Red Guardian) must come together as a family and kick some Taskmaster ass.

Directed by Cate Shortland, Black Widow opens on May 1, 2020.