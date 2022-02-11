Ana de Armas is an unexpected choice to play Marilyn Monroe, but the same thing could be (and was!) said of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, and now she’s Oscar nominee Kristen Stewart. The Cuban-born actress, whose scene in No Time to Die should have been the whole movie, was cast as the Golden Age of Hollywood actress in Andrew Dominik’s Blonde. The film comes out later this year, and there’s been rumors that it was given an NC-17 rating by the Motion Picture Association of America — rumors that Dominik calls “a bunch of horsesh*t.” But Blonde will have the feel of an NC-17 movie.

“It’s a demanding movie,” he told Screen Daily. “If the audience doesn’t like it, that’s the f*cking audience’s problem. It’s not running for public office. It’s an NC-17 movie about Marilyn Monroe, it’s kind of what you want, right? I want to go and see the NC-17 version of the Marilyn Monroe story.”

Dominik also discussed working with de Armas. He said that there was “work involved” in making her “sound American” as Monroe, but “she is fucking amazing — the one thing nobody’s going to complain about is [de Armas’] performance.” It’s unknown when Blonde will be released on Netflix due to theatrical release laws in France, but Dominik is hoping for a Cannes Film Festival premiere in May.

Until then, we still have Deep Water to look forward to.

(Via Screen Daily)