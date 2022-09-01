For The Love Of God, Let Bob Odenkirk Make More Action Movies

Bob Odenkirk may have just finished up his stint as goofy lawyer Saul Goodman, but he is already prepared to begin his next chapter as the world’s most in-demand action star. Sorry, Chris Pratt! Your time is up!

In 2021, Odenkirk starred as a low-key guy who turns to violence after his house is robbed in Nobody. The film was a decent hit, despite being released mid-pandemic but pre-vaccine, and now Odenkirk wants to get back up on the action-thriller horse.

“I was very surprised by Nobody,” Odenkirk told the crowd at the Vence Film Festival. Odenkirk then cited Saul as an inspiration for the character. “I had initiated that project because I had a feeling that the character I was developing in Better Call Saul was the kind of character you see in an action film. He has earnest desires and he was willing to sacrifice himself.”

Despite the end of Saul, Odenkirk is still training in case the next big action movie comes along. After his near-fatal heart attack last summer, it seems like the actor has a new lease on life and wants to live to the fullest. And if living to the fullest is becoming the next John Wick, then so be it!

He added, “I still train multiple times a week and if I get my way you’re going to see me doing more action. I found the action sequences a great deal of fun and close to doing sketch comedy…I love the early Jackie Chan films which had humor in them. I’d like to get that in in future.” Odenkirk is no stranger to sketch comedy as he was an SNL writer for many years before eventually starring in his sketch show with David Cross.

So now, we beg, more scenes of Odenkirk running around and jumping into dumpsters! Thanks!

(Via Deadline)