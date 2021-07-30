Earlier this week, Better Call Saul star and sketch comedy legend Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the set of the AMC series. It was nearly 24 (very scary) hours before his millions of fans got an update on his status, but luckily, it was a good update.

“We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart-related incident,” a statement from his representatives read. “He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side. The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery.”

Odenkirk’s health has continued to improve, according to his Mr. Show co-creator and co-star David Cross. “Just got off the phone with Bob and he’s doing great! Joking and japing and joshing,” the comedian tweeted on Friday. “Both he and his family are overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and concern everyone has shown. You will be hearing from him soon. But he’s doing really well!!!” Get better, Bob!

Odenkirk will be back to yelling “god dammit” before we know it.