South Park: Bigger, Longer, & Uncut was released during season three of South Park. The Simpsons Movie came out between seasons 18 and 19 of The Simpsons. Beavis and Butt-Head Do America waited until after season six of Beavis and Butt-Head. There’s no wrong time for a feature-length film adaptation of a TV show, which is why the time is right for The Bob’s Burgers Movie.

The Bob’s Burgers Movie was supposed to hit theaters in summer 2020, between seasons 10 and 11, but it was taken off the schedule due to an “error.” It was pushed back to April 2021 before being delayed indefinitely due to the pandemic (creator Loren Bouchard understandably did not want a streaming-only release). But after 12 seasons and over 200 episodes, The Bob’s Burgers Movie is finally happening. There’s even a plot description and trailer, complete with very sexy footage of a burger being made.

Tina saying “butt”? That’s me saying “Bob’s Burgers movie.”

Here’s the official synopsis:

The Bob’s Burgers Movie is an animated, big-screen, musical comedy-mystery-adventure based on the long-running Emmy-winning series. The story begins when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole right in front of Bob’s Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and ruining the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer. While Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family’s restaurant. As the dangers mount, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back behind the counter, where they belong.

The Bob’s Burgers Movie, featuring the voices of H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Larry Murphy, John Roberts, and Kristen Schaal, comes out on May 27.