The Pandemic Deprived Us Of A ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Short Film About Butts

It took 18 seasons of The Simpsons before The Simpsons Movie came out, so in that sense, Bob’s Burgers, now in season 11, is still ahead of the show it’s most often compared to. But in another sense: I want Bob’s Burgers: The Movie, and I want it now. The big-screen adaptation of the consistently delightful animated series was supposed to be released in July, but then the pandemic happened and theaters closed and… yeah.

Still, creator Loren Bouchard hopes Bob’s Burgers: The Movie (which is currently scheduled for April 9, 2021) is released in theaters, whenever it’s safe to do so.

“We talked about [streaming] as it pertains to the movie and we decided we really want the movie to come out in theaters because Bob’s is already on TV,” he told EW. “Of course, we want everyone to be able to safely see it in movie theaters. We don’t want anyone to put themselves at risk. But assuming there’s a point at which everyone can go back to theaters safely, we’re excited about Bob’s being seen in the theater, in the dark with other people, because that’s something we’ve never been able to do before.”

Bouchard also revealed that he and his team were working on a Bob’s Burgers short film that would have played before a Disney movie, similar to the Maggie Simpson-focused Playdate with Destiny prior to Onward. But unfortunately, the future is cloudier for My Butt Has a Fever. Yes, the pandemic deprived us of something called My Butt Has a Fever. “First of all, there are no theaters to release it into and, second of all, would anyone want to go see the Belcher kids sing a song called My Butt Has a Fever?” he said. “Of course, we’re hoping at some point it’ll be okay again, but talk about pre-COVID plans getting changed.” To answer your question, Mr. Bouchard: yes, I want to see the Belcher kids singing a song about butts, always.

(Via EW)